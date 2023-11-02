About Stratis

Stratis Price Data

Stratis (STRAX) currently has a price of €0.92 and is up 0.57% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 237 with a market cap of €142.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €5.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 155.8M tokens out of a total supply of null tokens.

Stratis (STRAX) is a cryptocurrency designed for businesses and enterprises, offering features like smart contracts, sidechains, and a decentralized application ecosystem. Users can use STRAX for transaction fees, accessing dapps, and participating in governance. Stratis aims to provide secure and scalable blockchain solutions for businesses, making it easier for them to adopt and integrate blockchain technology. STRAX can be obtained through exchanges and stored in compatible wallets. Stratis continues to develop its platform and partnerships to enhance its adoption and utility in the blockchain industry.