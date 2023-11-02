About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol Price Data

Origin Protocol (OGN) currently has a price of ¥18.98 and is up 1.93% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 436 with a market cap of ¥9.6B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥1.5B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 502.7M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a cryptocurrency that aims to improve e-commerce by leveraging decentralized technology.