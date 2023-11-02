About Vulcan Forged

Vulcan Forged Price Data

Vulcan Forged (PYR) currently has a price of £4.84 and is down -0.022% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 248 with a market cap of £115.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £5.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 23.9M tokens out of a total supply of 50M tokens.

Vulcan Forged is a blockchain platform focused on gaming and digital collectibles. Its native currency, the PYR token, is built on Ethereum and allows users to buy, sell, and trade digital assets, participate in challenges, and stake for rewards. PYR stands out with its focus on game development, digital art, and blockchain-based virtual reality experiences. Users can create, trade, and collect rare NFTs representing in-game items and artworks. Vulcan Forged also offers artists and developers the opportunity to monetize their creations and reach a wider audience.