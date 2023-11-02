Ergo (ERG) currently has a price of $1.022 and is up 0.0045% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 334 with a market cap of 72.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $325.2K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 71M tokens out of a total supply of 97.7M tokens.
Ergo (ERG) is a cryptocurrency that offers a secure and decentralized platform for smart contracts and financial applications.
