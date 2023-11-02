About Ergo

Ergo Price Data

Ergo (ERG) currently has a price of €1.11 and is up 3.70% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 355 with a market cap of €79.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €306.2K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 71.7M tokens out of a total supply of 97.7M tokens.

Ergo (ERG) is a cryptocurrency that offers a secure and decentralized platform for smart contracts and financial applications.