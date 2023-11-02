Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
All assets / Medibloc

Medibloc (MED) GBP Price

GBP
GBP
USD
EUR
JPY
£0.0097
-£0.000066 (-0.67%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£78.2M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
8B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£1.2M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£0.25
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£91M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
9.3B
About Medibloc

Medibloc Price Data

Medibloc (MED) currently has a price of £0.0097 and is down -0.67% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 320 with a market cap of £78.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £1.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 8B tokens out of a total supply of 9.3B tokens.

Medibloc (MED) is a cryptocurrency token and ticker that was developed to address the challenges in the healthcare industry by utilizing blockchain technology. As a decentralized healthcare information exchange platform, Medibloc aims to facilitate secure and efficient sharing of medical data while ensuring privacy and data integrity. This token serves as the native currency within the Medibloc ecosystem, enabling participants to access various services and incentivizing users to contribute their medical data. By leveraging blockchain, Medibloc seeks to empower patients, medical professionals, and researchers with increased accessibility and control over health data, ultimately fostering collaboration and innovation in the healthcare sector.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

