Medibloc (MED) currently has a price of ¥1.81 and is down -0.074% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 325 with a market cap of ¥14.5B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥219.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 8B tokens out of a total supply of 9.3B tokens.

Medibloc (MED) is a cryptocurrency token and ticker that was developed to address the challenges in the healthcare industry by utilizing blockchain technology. As a decentralized healthcare information exchange platform, Medibloc aims to facilitate secure and efficient sharing of medical data while ensuring privacy and data integrity. This token serves as the native currency within the Medibloc ecosystem, enabling participants to access various services and incentivizing users to contribute their medical data. By leveraging blockchain, Medibloc seeks to empower patients, medical professionals, and researchers with increased accessibility and control over health data, ultimately fostering collaboration and innovation in the healthcare sector.