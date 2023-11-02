About Celsius Network

Celsius Network Price Data

Celsius Network (CEL) currently has a price of $0.21 and is down -11.89% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 284 with a market cap of 89.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $1.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 423.4M tokens out of a total supply of 692.8M tokens.

Celsius Network is a now collapsed cryptocurrency platform that offered alternative financial services and rewards to its users. Through its native token, CEL, users were able to earn interest on their crypto holdings, borrow against their digital assets, and make payments using cryptocurrencies.