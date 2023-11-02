About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework Price Data

RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) currently has a price of $0.11 and is up 0.50% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 247 with a market cap of 112.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $8.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1B tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) is a cryptocurrency on the RSK blockchain that offers a wide range of decentralized infrastructure services for dapps. It serves as the native token and allows users to pay for services within the ecosystem. RIF focuses on providing storage, domain name registration, data feeds, and secure communication, setting it apart as a comprehensive platform for building decentralized applications.