All assets / RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) JPY Price

¥15.73
-¥0.32 (-1.97%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥15.8B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
1B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥689.7M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥49.87
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥15.8B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1B
About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework Price Data

RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) currently has a price of ¥15.73 and is down -1.97% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 302 with a market cap of ¥15.8B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥689.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1B tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) is a cryptocurrency on the RSK blockchain that offers a wide range of decentralized infrastructure services for dapps. It serves as the native token and allows users to pay for services within the ecosystem. RIF focuses on providing storage, domain name registration, data feeds, and secure communication, setting it apart as a comprehensive platform for building decentralized applications.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

websights