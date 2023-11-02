About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol Price Data

Maverick Protocol (MAV) currently has a price of $0.23 and is down -4.049% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 401 with a market cap of 56.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $8.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 250M tokens out of a total supply of 2B tokens.

Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain that offers enhanced privacy and security for decentralized finance solutions. It ensures anonymous and secure transactions through advanced cryptographic algorithms, setting it apart from other cryptocurrencies. MAV also rewards token holders through passive income opportunities, encouraging long-term investment and contributing to the stability and growth of the ecosystem. Its tokenomics discourage excessive selling and promote a more balanced market.