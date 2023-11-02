Celer Network (CELR) currently has a price of $0.014 and is up 1.74% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 315 with a market cap of 80.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $14.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 5.6B tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.
Celer Network (CELR) is a cryptocurrency that enables fast, secure, and low-cost blockchain transactions. It utilizes Layer 2 scaling technology to reduce congestion and increase scalability for blockchain networks. Its state channel technology allows for off-chain transactions, resulting in faster speeds and lower fees. In addition, Celer Network supports various blockchain platforms and focuses on creating a decentralized Layer 2 ecosystem to foster innovation and scalability for dapp developers.
