SafeMoon (SFM) currently has a price of $0.000062 and is down -32.093% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 529 with a market cap of 34.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 557.9B tokens out of a total supply of 1T tokens.
SafeMoon is a cryptocurrency that aims to create a decentralized finance ecosystem by encouraging long-term holding and discouraging selling. It uses a mechanism called reflection to reward holders and discourage selling, with a 10% fee charged on transactions and half of the fee distributed to all SafeMoon holders. SafeMoon also regularly burns a significant portion of its token supply to increase scarcity and value, and has gained popularity through its active social media presence and community engagement.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.