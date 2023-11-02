About SafeMoon

SafeMoon Price Data

SafeMoon (SFM) currently has a price of $0.000062 and is down -32.093% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 529 with a market cap of 34.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 557.9B tokens out of a total supply of 1T tokens.

SafeMoon is a cryptocurrency that aims to create a decentralized finance ecosystem by encouraging long-term holding and discouraging selling. It uses a mechanism called reflection to reward holders and discourage selling, with a 10% fee charged on transactions and half of the fee distributed to all SafeMoon holders. SafeMoon also regularly burns a significant portion of its token supply to increase scarcity and value, and has gained popularity through its active social media presence and community engagement.