SafeMoon (SFM) JPY Price

Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥4.5B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
557.2B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥7.9M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥0.39
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥4.5B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
557.2B
About SafeMoon

SafeMoon Price Data

SafeMoon (SFM) currently has a price of ¥0.0081 and is up 13.085% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 661 with a market cap of ¥4.5B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥7.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 557.2B tokens out of a total supply of 557.2B tokens.

SafeMoon is a cryptocurrency that aims to create a decentralized finance ecosystem by encouraging long-term holding and discouraging selling. It uses a mechanism called reflection to reward holders and discourage selling, with a 10% fee charged on transactions and half of the fee distributed to all SafeMoon holders. SafeMoon also regularly burns a significant portion of its token supply to increase scarcity and value, and has gained popularity through its active social media presence and community engagement.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
