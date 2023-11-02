About OMG Network

OMG Network Price Data

OMG Network (OMG) currently has a price of $0.58 and is down -0.73% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 312 with a market cap of 81.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $30.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 140.2M tokens out of a total supply of 140.2M tokens.

OMG Network, or OMG, is a cryptocurrency functioning on the Ethereum blockchain.