About OMG Network

OMG Network Price Data

OMG Network (OMG) currently has a price of £0.50 and is up 0.75% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 350 with a market cap of £70.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £16.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 140.2M tokens out of a total supply of 140.2M tokens.

OMG Network, or OMG, is a cryptocurrency functioning on the Ethereum blockchain.