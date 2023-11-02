About Share

Share Price Data

Share (SHR) currently has a price of £0.0013 and is up 4.84% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 419 with a market cap of £50.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £71.9K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 0 tokens out of a total supply of 4.4B tokens.

Share (SHR) is a cryptocurrency that facilitates a decentralized marketplace for sharing goods and services. With a total supply of 1 billion SHR tokens, users can access and transact within the Share network, paying for sharing services and accessing marketplace features. Blockchain technology eliminates intermediaries for secure and transparent transactions, enabling individuals and businesses to share assets directly, reducing costs and increasing efficiency. SHR also supports peer-to-peer lending with the SHR token as collateral. The decentralized nature of SHR ensures resistant to censorship and manipulation, as Share aims to create a global sharing economy that is fair, accessible, and economically beneficial for all participants.