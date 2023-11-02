About Marlin

Marlin Price Data

Marlin (POND) currently has a price of $0.011 and is down -1.78% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 344 with a market cap of $90.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $5.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 8.1B tokens out of a total supply of 5B tokens.

Marlin (POND) is a decentralized network addressing the problem of inefficient data transmission in the blockchain industry. By optimizing routing paths and prioritizing packets, Marlin improves the speed and reliability of data transfer. This network serves a range of applications including DeFi, CDNs, and IoT. The POND token incentivizes participants to contribute resources and has various uses within the Marlin ecosystem.