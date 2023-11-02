About Covalent

Covalent Price Data

Covalent (CQT) currently has a price of $0.14 and is down -3.092% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 296 with a market cap of 86.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $806.3K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 620.7M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Covalent is a cryptocurrency project that utilizes the CQT token. It aims to simplify access to and analysis of blockchain data by offering a unified API platform. Covalent aggregates data from various blockchains, including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche, eliminating the need for multiple APIs. The platform also provides user-friendly tools like a query editor and support for multiple programming languages, making it easy for developers and enterprises to extract insights from blockchain data.