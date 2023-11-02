About Radworks

Radworks (RAD) currently has a price of $1.45 and is down -5.36% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 335 with a market cap of 72.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $7.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 49.8M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.

Radworks (RAD) is a cryptocurrency that disrupts the creative industry with its blockchain-based platform for artists and content creators. RAD serves as a means of exchange and store of value within the ecosystem, with a decentralized marketplace enabling direct sales without intermediaries. The platform also fosters community involvement, allowing users to participate in decision-making through the use of RAD tokens, creating a vibrant and inclusive ecosystem for creative professionals.