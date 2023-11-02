About Shardus

Shardus Price Data

Shardus (ULT) currently has a price of ¥18.43 and is up -% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 478 with a market cap of ¥8.1B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥13.1K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 439.6M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Shardus is a decentralized cryptocurrency that addresses scalability issues in blockchain technology. It introduces ULT, a token that enables transaction scaling and smart contract compatibility. Shardus utilizes a unique approach to shard chains, improving data confirmation and efficiency. ULT serves as the native currency, facilitating secure and fast transactions. Token holders can participate in governance and validate transactions through a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism. Shardus implements Universal Hash Time across its shard chains for consistent transaction validation. This innovative feature boosts scalability and enhances the user experience on the platform.