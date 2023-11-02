Tokamak Network (TON) currently has a price of $1.64 and is up 7.53% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 338 with a market cap of 71.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $8.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 43.9M tokens out of a total supply of 60.4M tokens.
Tokamak Network (TON) is a cryptocurrency designed to enhance the performance and adaptability of decentralized applications (dapps) on the Ethereum network. Its primary goal is to offer scalability and flexibility to dapps.
