Tokamak Network

Tokamak Network (TON) Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$1.64
$0.11 (7.53%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$71.2M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
43.9M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$8.3M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$30.51
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$98.1M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
60.4M
About Tokamak Network

Tokamak Network Price Data

Tokamak Network (TON) currently has a price of $1.64 and is up 7.53% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 338 with a market cap of 71.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $8.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 43.9M tokens out of a total supply of 60.4M tokens.

Tokamak Network (TON) is a cryptocurrency designed to enhance the performance and adaptability of decentralized applications (dapps) on the Ethereum network. Its primary goal is to offer scalability and flexibility to dapps.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

1 Tokamak Network = $1.64 United States Dollar (USD)
