About World$tateCoin

World$tateCoin Price Data

World$tateCoin (W$C) currently has a price of €0.040 and is down -2.78% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 557 with a market cap of €37.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €144.8K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 927.5M tokens out of a total supply of 995.4M tokens.

World$tateCoin (W$C) is a decentralized cryptocurrency operating on a blockchain network with a limited supply of 100 million tokens. It utilizes the proof-of-stake consensus algorithm and offers near-instant low-cost transactions for cross-border payments. Additionally, W$C distinguishes itself by donating a percentage of transaction fees to charitable causes, prioritizing social impact and sustainable development.