World$tateCoin (W$C) currently has a price of ¥6.6 and is down -2.53% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 559 with a market cap of ¥6.1B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥23.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 927.5M tokens out of a total supply of 995.4M tokens.
World$tateCoin (W$C) is a decentralized cryptocurrency operating on a blockchain network with a limited supply of 100 million tokens. It utilizes the proof-of-stake consensus algorithm and offers near-instant low-cost transactions for cross-border payments. Additionally, W$C distinguishes itself by donating a percentage of transaction fees to charitable causes, prioritizing social impact and sustainable development.
