About Dynex

Dynex Price Data

Dynex (DNX) currently has a price of $0.82 and is down -1.51% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 377 with a market cap of 61.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $985.5K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 75.2M tokens out of a total supply of 75.2M tokens.

Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency that provides a decentralized platform for secure and efficient trading of digital assets. It operates on the Ethereum blockchain with smart contracts, enabling peer-to-peer transactions and the creation of decentralized applications. With a total supply of 20 million tokens, Dynex aims to establish a scalable infrastructure for the global financial ecosystem, offering features such as a decentralized exchange and a staking mechanism for token holders to participate in governance and earn rewards.