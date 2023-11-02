Dynex (DNX) currently has a price of $0.82 and is down -1.51% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 377 with a market cap of 61.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $985.5K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 75.2M tokens out of a total supply of 75.2M tokens.
Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency that provides a decentralized platform for secure and efficient trading of digital assets. It operates on the Ethereum blockchain with smart contracts, enabling peer-to-peer transactions and the creation of decentralized applications. With a total supply of 20 million tokens, Dynex aims to establish a scalable infrastructure for the global financial ecosystem, offering features such as a decentralized exchange and a staking mechanism for token holders to participate in governance and earn rewards.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.