Dynex (DNX) currently has a price of €0.89 and is down -0.87% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 392 with a market cap of €69.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €1.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 77.7M tokens out of a total supply of 77.7M tokens.

Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency that provides a decentralized platform for secure and efficient trading of digital assets. It operates on the Ethereum blockchain with smart contracts, enabling peer-to-peer transactions and the creation of decentralized applications. With a total supply of 20 million tokens, Dynex aims to establish a scalable infrastructure for the global financial ecosystem, offering features such as a decentralized exchange and a staking mechanism for token holders to participate in governance and earn rewards.