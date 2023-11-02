About Bluzelle

Bluzelle Price Data

Bluzelle (BLZ) currently has a price of £0.20 and is up 1.87% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 299 with a market cap of £84.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £9.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 426.5M tokens out of a total supply of 500M tokens.

Bluzelle (BLZ) is a cryptocurrency token that aims to offer decentralized database services for the blockchain sector. It provides a secure and efficient solution for storing and retrieving data on the blockchain network.