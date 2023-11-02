About Hunt

Hunt Price Data

Hunt (HUNT) currently has a price of ¥59.85 and is down -0.76% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 378 with a market cap of ¥11.9B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥416.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 198.9M tokens out of a total supply of 198.9M tokens.

HUNT is a cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum blockchain, used within the 1Token ecosystem. It goes beyond financial transactions to create a decentralized social community for exchanging information and ideas. The unique "tipping" mechanism rewards content creators, while gamification elements encourage active participation. Additionally, HUNT has a decentralized finance aspect, allowing users to lend or borrow tokens. The goal is to fairly distribute value creation, incentivizing collaboration and knowledge sharing. HUNT benefits from Ethereum's robust security and ability to interact with other projects or tokens.