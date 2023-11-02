About Astrafer

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) currently has a price of $0.71 and is down -3.15% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 292 with a market cap of $110.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $84.9K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 156.6M tokens out of a total supply of 888.1M tokens.

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency that seeks to change the financial industry through decentralized transactions and smart contracts. Using its token, ASTRAFER, users can securely transfer funds across borders without traditional intermediaries like banks. The currency operates on a transparent and secure blockchain network, ensuring the privacy and anonymity of users. Additionally, Astrafer's smart contract functionality automates contract execution, reducing costs and speeding up transactions, making it a solution for businesses and individuals looking for a decentralized and efficient way to conduct financial transactions.