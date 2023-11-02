About Civic

Civic Price Data

Civic (CVC) currently has a price of €0.100 and is down -0.64% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 354 with a market cap of €80.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €1.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 802M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Civic (CVC) is a cryptocurrency that offers individuals control over their personal identity and data. It operates as a decentralized identity verification platform on the Ethereum blockchain, eliminating the need for third-party intermediaries and reducing the risk of data breaches. Civic securely stores personal information on users' devices using blockchain technology, giving individuals full control over their data and the ability to choose who to share it with. It also enables quick and secure identity verification, saving time and hassle. By partnering with banks and government agencies, Civic aims to create a network of trusted entities for convenient, secure, and private online transactions.