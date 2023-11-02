About DODO

DODO Price Data

DODO (DODO) currently has a price of $0.12 and is up 5.27% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 331 with a market cap of 73.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $25.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 614.6M tokens out of a total supply of 996M tokens.

DODO is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that provides efficient liquidity for crypto market users. Utilizing the Proactive Market Maker (PMM) algorithm, DODO adjusts token prices based on supply and demand dynamics to create optimal trading conditions. The platform also offers Smart Trade, allowing users to make limit orders and have more control over trades. DODO's native token, DODO, is used for governance, liquidity mining, and fee discounts. The project has a strong team and partnerships with projects like DeversiFi and Loopring.