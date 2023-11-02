About Linear

Linear Price Data

Linear (LINA) currently has a price of ¥1.56 and is up 2.33% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 448 with a market cap of ¥9.1B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥630.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 5.9B tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

Linear (LINA) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. It serves as the utility token for the Linear Finance platform, which aims to enable the creation, trading, and management of synthetic assets in a decentralized manner. Through the use of smart contracts, Linear offers users a transparent and secure ecosystem for building and trading synthetic tokens representing real-world assets. With its focus on providing faster and more cost-effective transactions, Linear aims to change the traditional finance industry by bringing accessibility and efficiency to synthetic asset trading.