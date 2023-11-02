Synapse (SYN) currently has a price of £0.34 and is down -3.21% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 376 with a market cap of £64.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £28M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 190.1M tokens out of a total supply of 184.9M tokens.
Synapse (SYN) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on a decentralized network called the Synapse platform. Developed by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, Synapse aims to facilitate secure and transparent transactions by leveraging the power of blockchain technology. The token serves as a means of exchange within the Synapse ecosystem, enabling users to seamlessly transfer value, access services, and participate in decentralized applications. With a focus on efficiency and scalability, Synapse strives to provide a reliable infrastructure for various industries, fostering innovation and improving traditional processes.
