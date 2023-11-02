About Bitgert

Bitgert Price Data

Bitgert (BRISE) currently has a price of ¥0.000032 and is up 27.67% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 358 with a market cap of ¥12.8B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥850.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 395.7T tokens out of a total supply of 427.1T tokens.

Bitgert (BRISE) is a cryptocurrency token associated with a decentralized blockchain platform. It is designed to facilitate secure and transparent transactions within its ecosystem. The Bitgert token serves as a medium of exchange and allows users to participate in various activities offered by the company. The platform aims to provide efficient solutions in areas such as decentralized finance, digital assets, and smart contracts. Bitgert's underlying technology ensures data privacy and security, while also promoting decentralization in financial systems.