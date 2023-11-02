Smooth Love Potion (SLP) currently has a price of €0.0022 and is up 1.89% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 324 with a market cap of €90.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €5.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 41.3B tokens out of a total supply of null tokens.

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency token.

