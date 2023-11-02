About Verge

Verge Price Data

Verge (XVG) currently has a price of $0.0034 and is down -2.24% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 470 with a market cap of $56.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 16.5B tokens out of a total supply of 16.6B tokens.

Verge (XVG) is a cryptocurrency that prioritizes secure and private transactions on the internet. It utilizes multiple anonymity-centric networks, such as Tor and I2P, to ensure user confidentiality. Verge also incorporates Simple Payment Verification technology for quick and efficient transactions. It supports various platforms, offers wallets for desktop and mobile devices, and aims to provide a secure and convenient cryptocurrency experience.