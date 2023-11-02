My Neighbor Alice (ALICE) currently has a price of £0.87 and is up 0.0084% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 344 with a market cap of £71.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £11.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 82.4M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.
My Neighbor Alice (ALICE) is a gaming-focused cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum blockchain. It enables players to buy, sell, and own virtual islands, items, and characters within a virtual world. ALICE tokens are the main currency, earned through gameplay or trading virtual assets. These tokens can be used to purchase in-game assets and participate in activities and events. My Neighbor Alice distinguishes itself through its community-driven gameplay, emphasizing cooperation and interaction between players to build and expand their virtual worlds. Overall, it aims to create an immersive and decentralized gaming experience.
