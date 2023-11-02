About My Neighbor Alice

My Neighbor Alice Price Data

My Neighbor Alice (ALICE) currently has a price of $1.098 and is down -0.31% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 345 with a market cap of $90.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $14M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 82.4M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.

My Neighbor Alice (ALICE) is a gaming-focused cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum blockchain. It enables players to buy, sell, and own virtual islands, items, and characters within a virtual world. ALICE tokens are the main currency, earned through gameplay or trading virtual assets. These tokens can be used to purchase in-game assets and participate in activities and events. My Neighbor Alice distinguishes itself through its community-driven gameplay, emphasizing cooperation and interaction between players to build and expand their virtual worlds. Overall, it aims to create an immersive and decentralized gaming experience.