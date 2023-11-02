About Metis

Metis Price Data

Metis (METIS) currently has a price of $14.81 and is up 7.027% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 366 with a market cap of 64.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $5.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 4.4M tokens out of a total supply of 5.4M tokens.

Metis is a utility token used within the Metis decentralized network, which combines blockchain and Layer 2 solutions for scalability and efficiency in Web 3.0 infrastructure. METIS tokens have multiple uses, including staking, transaction fees, governance, and accessing various features and services of the network. Metis offers tools like DACs and DATs for decentralized project creation and management, as well as a Metis Rollup solution for fast and cost-effective dapp transactions. The team's focus is on practical applications of blockchain technology, making decentralized solutions accessible to individuals and businesses.