All assets / Dent

Dent (DENT) Price

$0.00077
$0.0000017 (0.22%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$73.3M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
95.7B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$4.3M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$0.10
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$76.6M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
100B
About Dent

Dent Price Data

Dent (DENT) currently has a price of $0.00077 and is up 0.22% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 332 with a market cap of 73.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $4.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 95.7B tokens out of a total supply of 100B tokens.

DENT is a cryptocurrency that disrupts the mobile data market by allowing users to monetize and trade their unused mobile data. Operating on the Ethereum blockchain, users can securely and transparently buy, sell, and donate excess data, bypassing roaming charges and contracts. With a focus on creating a decentralized marketplace for mobile data, DENT tokens facilitate transactions between users worldwide. DENT's key features include a global marketplace for mobile data, using blockchain technology to reduce waste and automate buying and selling. The mobile app allows users to manage data plans, buy or donate surplus data, and track usage. Additionally, DENT offers eSIM technology for accessing data plans without local SIM cards. As the company continues to expand its capabilities and reach, DENT aims to improve how people utilize and share their mobile data resources.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

