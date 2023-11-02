About Dent

Dent Price Data

Dent (DENT) currently has a price of £0.00067 and is down -1.18% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 378 with a market cap of £63.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £2.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 95.7B tokens out of a total supply of 100B tokens.

DENT is a cryptocurrency that disrupts the mobile data market by allowing users to monetize and trade their unused mobile data. Operating on the Ethereum blockchain, users can securely and transparently buy, sell, and donate excess data, bypassing roaming charges and contracts. With a focus on creating a decentralized marketplace for mobile data, DENT tokens facilitate transactions between users worldwide. DENT's key features include a global marketplace for mobile data, using blockchain technology to reduce waste and automate buying and selling. The mobile app allows users to manage data plans, buy or donate surplus data, and track usage. Additionally, DENT offers eSIM technology for accessing data plans without local SIM cards. As the company continues to expand its capabilities and reach, DENT aims to improve how people utilize and share their mobile data resources.