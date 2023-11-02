SPACE ID (ID) currently has a price of $0.26 and is up 2.91% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 329 with a market cap of 75.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $49.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 286M tokens out of a total supply of 2B tokens.
SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency using blockchain technology to change the advertising industry. It eliminates intermediaries and increases transparency by creating a decentralized platform for direct user engagement with advertisers. Users are rewarded for their attention to and participation in ads, ensuring messages reach the right audience. A reputation system promotes high-quality content and discourages fraudulent ads, providing a trustworthy and accountable ecosystem for consumers and advertisers.
