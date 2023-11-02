About Chromia

Chromia (CHR) currently has a price of ¥20.064 and is down -0.22% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 383 with a market cap of ¥11.7B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥2.4B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 582.3M tokens out of a total supply of 582.3M tokens.

Chromia (CHR) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency token that operates on the Chromia platform. It is designed to facilitate decentralized applications (dapps) and enable developers to build scalable and innovative solutions. The Chromia platform focuses on providing faster transaction speeds, high security, and interoperability with other blockchain networks. With its unique relational blockchain technology, Chromia seeks to change the way decentralized applications are developed and utilized. The Chromia company, responsible for the development of the platform, aims to empower developers to bring their ideas to life on a secure and efficient blockchain infrastructure.