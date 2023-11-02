About Bancor Network

Bancor Network Price Data

Bancor Network (BNT) currently has a price of €0.69 and is up 4.00% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 313 with a market cap of €93.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €821.8K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 135.5M tokens out of a total supply of 135.5M tokens.

Bancor Network is a cryptocurrency platform that uses smart contracts to provide decentralized liquidity to tokens. Users can convert their tokens without relying on a centralized exchange. The platform's algorithmic pricing mechanism ensures constant liquidity, and its token pools enable seamless conversion between different cryptocurrencies. Despite some concerns about decentralized liquidity platforms, Bancor Network has gained popularity for its innovative approach.