About Galxe

Galxe Price Data

Galxe (GAL) currently has a price of $1.34 and is down -3.66% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 374 with a market cap of 62.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $12.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 46.5M tokens out of a total supply of 200M tokens.

Galxe (GAL) is a cryptocurrency token associated with the Galxe blockchain platform. Developed with the aim of providing a decentralized and secure ecosystem for various applications, Galxe offers a range of functionalities including smart contracts, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, and cross-chain interoperability. The GAL token is utilized within the Galxe ecosystem as a medium of exchange, allowing users to access platform services and participate in governance decisions. The Galxe company aims to foster innovation and simplify the integration of blockchain technology across industries, positioning itself at the forefront of the blockchain revolution.