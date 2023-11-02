About CyberConnect

CyberConnect Price Data

CyberConnect (CYBER) currently has a price of $6.13 and is down -4.98% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 352 with a market cap of 67.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $54.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 11M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.

CyberConnect (CYBER) is a decentralized cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain.