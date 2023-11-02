About NKN

NKN Price Data

NKN (NKN) currently has a price of ¥16.66 and is up 3.42% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 403 with a market cap of ¥10.8B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥988.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 650M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

NKN (New Kind of Network) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the NKN blockchain platform. NKN aims to create a decentralized and secure network infrastructure by utilizing blockchain technology. The NKN platform enables developers to build and deploy various decentralized applications (dapps) and services while ensuring privacy, freedom, and security for users. The NKN token (ticker: NKN) is used for various purposes within the network, including incentivizing network participants, facilitating data transmission, and accessing various network services. NKN's mission is to establish a new kind of network that is efficient, scalable, and community-driven, paving the way for a more decentralized internet.