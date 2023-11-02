About Wilder World

Wilder World (WILD) currently has a price of £0.32 and is down -0.53% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 288 with a market cap of £89.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £557.8K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 279.2M tokens out of a total supply of 500M tokens.

Wilder World is a decentralized virtual world on the blockchain with its own cryptocurrency, Wild (WILD). Users can create, customize, and trade virtual assets such as land and avatars for real-world value. The platform is environmentally conscious, using renewable energy and supporting wildlife conservation efforts.