Wilder World (WILD) currently has a price of ¥60.54 and is up 0.82% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 287 with a market cap of ¥16.9B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥119.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 279.2M tokens out of a total supply of 500M tokens.
Wilder World is a decentralized virtual world on the blockchain with its own cryptocurrency, Wild (WILD). Users can create, customize, and trade virtual assets such as land and avatars for real-world value. The platform is environmentally conscious, using renewable energy and supporting wildlife conservation efforts.
