Bytom (BTM) currently has a price of £0.0089 and is up 2.41% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 788 with a market cap of £16M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £307K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.8B tokens out of a total supply of 2.1B tokens.

Bytom (BTM) is a cryptocurrency built on Ethereum blockchain, aiming to connect the digital and physical world through a secure and transparent platform for asset exchange. It supports various types of assets, including cryptocurrencies, digital currencies, securities, bonds, and physical assets like gold, making it a versatile option. Bytom utilizes a unique consensus algorithm called Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Asset (PoW+PoA), which combines the benefits of both systems for faster transactions and higher participant trust. Additionally, Bytom enables users to create and execute smart contracts for programmatic agreements.